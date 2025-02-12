Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has faced a tough selection call in the last few weeks.

Towards the back end of last month, the Seasiders were without Lee Evans briefly due to a minor calf problem.

Since making the summer move to Bloomfield Road, the 30-year-old has become a key figure in Tangerine, featuring 26 times in total in League One this season - scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Evans is no stranger to the third tier of English football, having previously won promotion to the Championship with Wolves, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

In the absence of the former Wales international, Bruce opted to play Sonny Carey alongside Albie Morgan in the centre of midfield.

The partnership proved beneficial in Blackpool’s away victories over both Exeter City and Lincoln City, which has led to the Seasiders boss showing faith in them.

Despite Evans being available again for the last three games, Bruce has opted to stick with Carey and Morgan in the draws against Charlton Athletic, Burton Albion and Rotherham United.

Discussing the decision after Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate with the Millers, the Blackpool head coach admitted he felt neither player could be dropped.

“Albie (Morgan) and Sonny (Carey) have been our best players in the last few weeks,” he said.

“They deserve to stay in the team as far as I’m concerned - that’s the way I manage.

“Even today (against Rotherham), he and Albie were among the better performers.”

Prior to his recent run in the team, Carey had been used as a more attacking back-up option by Bruce, with some of his appearances this season coming as a makeshift left winger.

The 24-year-old is among a number of Blackpool players who are out of contract at the end of the season, but Bruce has made his feelings clear on what he wants to happen concerning the situation.

“I’d love for Sonny to stay,” he said in an interview earlier this month.

“I’ve made it perfectly clear to him that I’d like him to stay. It’s every player’s prerogative to leave their contract these days, but I hope we can tie him up. The ball is in Sonny’s court really.

“He’s proven what a valuable member of the squad he is with his performances in the last couple of games in particular.

“I didn’t see him for two months because he picked up a nasty injury, but all of a sudden he’s back around it and showing me what a good player he is.”