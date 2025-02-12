Olly Casey was forced off through injury in the first half of Blackpool’s midweek meeting with Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road.

The centre was replaced by Jordan Gabriel in the 35th minute of the 0-0 stalemate, following an attempt to play on after earlier treatment.

Casey has been a key man for the Seasiders in defence throughout the season so far, featuring 27 times in total in League One.

The 24-year-old’s withdrawal against the Millers leaves him as a major doubt for Blackpool’s upcoming games, with home meetings against Mansfield Town and Crawley Town still to come in February.

Discussing the problem suffered by Casey, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce explained: “He’s got an ankle injury. We’ll see how it is, it’s a bit too early to know what it is now.

“He’s a big tough lad and he doesn’t come off very often, so for him to come off, it’s not looking very good.”

The injury to Casey saw Odel Offiah move to centre back, with Gabriel occupying the right back role off the bench.

Following his initial move to Bloomfield Road back in August, the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee was mainly used as a centre back throughout his first few months in Tangerine, and slotted naturally back into the position against Rotherham.

“That’s the beauty of him,” Bruce said.

“He moved into centre back, and defensively we’ve done well again. Unfortunately, at the other end of the pitch; the most important end of the pitch, that little bit of sparkle was lacking.”

The story of Tuesday night

The Seasiders’ last victory at Bloomfield Road remains back in September, with their last seven games in front of their own fans all ending in the points being shared.

Despite extending their unbeaten run in League One to nine matches, frustrations remain high as chances to close the gap to the top six continue to be missed.

The game’s first clear half chance fell the way of Blackpool. A pass through from Sonny Carey found Sammy Silvera on the left side, with the winger working his way into the box through some quick footwork, before having his eventual shot blocked by Cameron Humphreys.

Shortly after, the Australian almost set-up an opportunity for Ashley Fletcher, but a slight touch took the ball away from the striker, allowing Rotherham keeper Dillon Phillips to collect the ball.

Down the other end, one of the Millers’ most-productive moments in the first half was scuppered by Offiah - who was on hand to make a fantastic block to deny Jordan Hugill from close-range.

On his first start for the club since his loan move from Middlesbrough last month, Silvera continued to threaten for the Seasiders, with the winger coming close with an effort from distance, with his shot going just wide of the post.

Bruce’s side were put under some pressure following the restart, with some good defensive discipline required to keep the visitors at bay on the edge of the box.

The best chance the Millers were able to muster was put behind by Offiah, with the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee able to put his foot out to stop a shot from Nombe.