'Bright' and 'strong' to 'quiet' and 'poor- Blackpool player ratings in Rotherham United stalemate

Sammy Silvera had the Seasiders’ best attempt of the first half, with a shot from distance going just wide of the target. Meanwhile, after the break, substitute Rob Apter was able to force Dillon Phillips into a rare save, after firing an effort towards the near post from the left side.

Down the other end, Everton loanee Harry Tyrer was called into action on multiple occasions to deny the Millers, as the 23-year-old recorded a strong display between the sticks.

Blackpool’s last victory at Bloomfield Road remains back in September, with their last seven games in front of their own fans all ending in the points being shared.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road.

Harry Tyrer- 8 Harry Tyrer made a number of strong saves, on what was a good night for the Everton loanee.

Odel Offiah- 8 Odel Offiah did well at both right back and centre back against the Millers. The Brighton loanee made a superb block to deny Jordan Hugill during the first half.

Olly Casey- 7 Olly Casey was solid as usual throughout the opening 35 minutes, before being forced off through injury.

Elkan Baggott- 8 Elkan Baggott enjoyed another bright evening as Blackpool's left-sided centre back.