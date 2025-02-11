Steve Bruce states a draw was exactly what Blackpool deserved in their 0-0 stalemate with Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road.

Clear chances were scarce for both sides as the rescheduled fixture ended level, leaving the Seasiders still waiting for their first home win since September.

Despite extending their unbeaten run in League One to nine matches, frustrations remain high as chances to close the gap to the top six continue to be missed.

Reflecting on the Rotherham game, Bruce said: “There’s a pattern to it. There’s times where we’ve fought back, and there’s times where we’ve been leading. The longer it goes on, the players and the crowd can become anxious.

“The only way we can deal with it is by going back to the training ground and working, and hopefully Saturday is the game that changes it around.

“We haven’t done enough to win the game. In the final third we were unfortunately short, and when one or two big chances came our way, we missed them.

“It’s maybe become a mental thing we’ve got to overcome, in all of the years I’ve been in football, seven draws on the spin - I’ve never known anything like it.

“We’ll have to try and take some positives. We kept a clean sheet, defensively we were rock solid, I suppose. At the other end of the pitch, we lacked a little bit.

“We looked a little bit more threatening with the introduction of the subs, but where that had an impact a couple of weeks ago, there wasn’t much of that from the bench.

“We knew what to expect against a fully committed team, who are there and thereabouts with us. We knew what was coming, but we didn’t have enough craft to make sure we got the result.

“At home, you should enjoy where you play, so what’s going on is strange, but we’ve only lost one in 13, so we can still give ourselves a chance if we turn these draws into wins.

“There’s times where I’ve said we’ve deserved more, but today we didn’t - we got what we deserved.”