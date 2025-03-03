Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce states Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson shares an important trait with his famous father.

The two teams go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night, as the former teammates will look to claim three points off each other.

Bruce spent the majority of his playing career at Manchester United, and between 1990 and 1994 the son of Sir Alex Ferguson, Darren, was among his teammates.

The 53-year-old won one major honours during his time with the Red Devils, before going on to play for the likes of Wolves, Sparta Rotterdam and Wrexham.

He followed his father into management in 2007, as he took charge of the Posh - the first of four stints at the Weston Homes Stadium.

While he’s also spent time with Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough is the place where Ferguson has made his name in coaching.

Bruce states he’s pleased that Ferguson junior has been able to forge his own career despite having the pressure of following in the footsteps of one of the greatest managers of his time.

“I played in the same team as Darren - he was a decent player. You don’t play that many games for Man U without being a decent footballer,” he said.

“It was always going to be difficult for him; I’ve experienced it with my son. When you’ve got that, you know he can play a bit.

“To follow the greatest of them all, I think he’s handled himself with all the respect that everyone gives him.

“He’s a very talented manager in his own right. His association with Peterborough is quite incredible, and he’s very talented.

Darren Ferguson (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

“He always plays attacking football, he always wants to be on the front foot, and always seems to have a team who are good at the top end of the pitch. It’s going to be a really tough game.

“We only watch from afar, but he must have a big impression if he’s managed them four times, and keeps going back.

“I’ve watched his career over the years, and he keeps himself well.

“It’s never easy with who his father is, but he’s got many traits like his dad - like he wants to win badly, so that stands him in good stead.”