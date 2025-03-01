Steve Bruce makes Stockport County point ahead of big away trip for Blackpool

Steve Bruce admits he’s expecting a tough challenge for Blackpool this afternoon.

The Seasiders head to Edgeley Park to take on Stockport County - who have enjoyed a strong first season back in League One, and have their sights set on securing another promotion.

Bruce’s side have enjoyed some good results on the road throughout the campaign so far, and have the fifth-best away record in the third tier.

Equally, The Hatters have the fifth-best home record, which has helped them on their way to their current position of fourth.

“We know what’s coming,” Bruce said.

“We’ll be up against a very good side; a side that is on the up - a little bit like Wrexham if you like.

“The owner has had a right good go at investing. He’s built half of Manchester Mark (Stott), and his football club is on the up too.

“There’s a feel-good factor amongst them, and the supporters are right behind them, so it’s going to be a really difficult game.”

Blackpool’s last meeting with Stockport ended in a 3-0 defeat at Bloomfield, and spelled the end of Neil Critchley’s second spell in charge of the Fylde Coast outfit - just two games into the current season.

Neil Critchley's last game in charge of Blackpool came against Stockport (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport -

“I wasn’t here for that, but it’s not surprised me just how well they’ve done,” Bruce added.

“They came up last year, and they’ve got an owner that’s hugely successful in what he does. They’re a club on the up.

“I lived in the Stockport area when I was a young player, so I know what it means to them to have a football club.

“Whether we can judge it to what happened at the start; I know it’s going to be a bloody hard game.”

