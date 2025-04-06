Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will now endure a painfully long wait for their next game after their League One play-off hopes suffered a damaging blow.

The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with a Sonny Carey penalty not proving to be enough in a lacklustre display.

Results elsewhere have seen Steve Bruce’s side drop back down to 10th after Leyton Orient drew with Wigan Athletic at Brisbane Road. Meanwhile, the gap between them and sixth place Bolton Wanderers is now six points, with the Wanderers, as well as Reading, Huddersfield Town and the O’s, having a game in hand.

Before Blackpool play next, the teams above them in the battle for the final play-off spot all would’ve played twice, due to them having a midweek fixture on Tuesday night and the Seasiders’ scheduled game against Birmingham City next Saturday being postponed due to the Blues’ participation in the EFL Trophy.

By the time the Fylde Coast outfit step out at the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage on Good Friday, they could be up to 12 points off sixth.

Blackpool’s plan of attack

Steve Bruce (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Ahead of their trip to Hertfordshire, and Easter Monday meeting with Wrexham a few days later, Bruce has mapped out the club’s plan of attack, and what their mindset will be like.

“No game for 13 days - we all knew that was the case, and it’s disappointing for all of us that we haven’t performed well enough, or to the level that had taken us to this position,” he said.

“We’ll give them a couple of days off, then bring them in next week, and give them a long weekend. We’ll then get prepared for two games in four days and see where we are.

“We’re never going to give up, but we’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb. We needed to come here (the New York Stadium) and get a result, but I’m sure there’ll be twists and turns. When you’re chasing three or four, then it becomes difficult.

“We’re never going to give it up, but it’s disappointing. They’ve done incredibly well to get into this position, but we weren’t good enough on the day.

“We’d all be lying if we said we weren't looking at the table. We’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb. Everyone (around us) plays midweek then Saturday. Perhaps we’ve given ourselves too much to do, but we can’t give up on it.

“It’ll be a long wait for Stevenage but we’ll prepare the best we can. Let’s see what the results are in the week, but we needed to win today.”

