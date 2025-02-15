Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce states his team won’t give up on their hopes of reaching the League One play-offs this season.

Heading into their game against Mansfield Town this afternoon, the Seasiders sit 11th in the table, nine points off the top six, with a couple of clubs above them having played one less game.

A major issue for Bruce’s side has been their home form, which they will look to rectify against the Stags.

The last time Blackpool tasted victory at Bloomfield Road was back in September, while their last seven outings in front of their own fans have ended in draws, with the most-recent being Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate with Rotherham United.

With back-to-back games on the Fylde Coast coming up, with the second coming against Crawley Town next weekend, Bruce knows they will go a long way in deciding whether the Seasiders will have something to fight for at latter stages of the campaign.

“You’re never going to give it up, we’re capable of doing it but we’ve had too many draws and that’s the frustrating thing for everyone,” he said.

“If we can win (against Mansfield Town) it would set us up very nicely. We’ve got to stay with it because we’ve still got a huge amount of home games left, it’s all to play for.

“We’re up near the top of the league for away form, so it’s a frustration for everyone really. You want to turn up in front of your own supporters, and the other night in particular was a tough watch for everyone concerned.

“They didn’t create a lot, we didn’t create a lot. We had a big opportunity to get the first goal, and missed it, but we didn’t do enough going forward.

“The supporters play their part and have been terrific, but we’re mindful that we’ve got to give them something to shout about.”