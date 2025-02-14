Consideration for Blackpool defender as 12-month mark approaches since last outing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states Andy Lyons is knocking at his door to make his return to action.

It’s coming up to 12 months since the defender last featured for the Seasiders, as he continues to work hard in his recovery from an ACL injury.

The 24-year-old has been back in training for the last few weeks, but there is caution over the best time to reintroduce him to competitive action.

“He’s knocking on the door, but he’s not played any real competitive football,” Bruce explained.

“We’re trying to fix up a game next week especially for him. He’s in and around it, of course he is, but it’d be a little bit unfair with the injury he’s had, and not having any minutes at all.

“He’s on the fringe of getting back, but he just needs some games. We’re trying, but it’s not easy to arrange friendlies at this stage of the season.”

Due to the length of his time away from the action, Lyons could prove to be like a new signing for the Seasiders when he is fully up to speed.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international made the move to Bloomfield Road from Shamrock Rovers back in 2023, and has scored six times in 44 outings during his time on the Fylde Coast so far.

Elsewhere in the defensive department, Bruce has been handed a boost, with an ankle injury to Olly Casey not set to be as serious as first feared.

The centre back was forced off in Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Rotherham United, but was hopeful of featuring in some training before Blackpool’s meeting with Mansfield Town this weekend.

Like Casey, there will be a waiting game for Niall Ennis in attack prior to the visit of the Stags, with the Stoke City loanee sustaining a back problem.

When hit with a shortage of strikers earlier in the season, Bruce turned to U18s player Terry Bondo for a number of games.

“We’ve still got Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) and Bees (Jake Beesley),” the Seasiders head coach stated.

“They’re the ones in my thoughts at the moment, so we’ve still got enough players - you only need 11.”