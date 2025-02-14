Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes will not be eligible to feature against Blackpool this weekend.

The 35-year-old joined the Stags on loan from the Seasiders earlier this month, and as part of the agreement between the two parties he’s unable to play against his parent club.

Rhodes was handed his debut for the Nottinghamshire club off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town, before making his third start in a 3-0 loss against Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

In the absence of their new forward, Mansfield will be looking to end a seven-game winless run when they visit Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, while Blackpool are still searching for their first home victory since the end of September on the back of a midweek stalemate with Rotherham United.

Steve Bruce could be short in the attacking department for the upcoming fixture, with Tom Bloxham ruled out completely and Niall Ennis doubtful due to a back problem, which would leave Ashley Fletcher and Jake Beesley available.

Rhodes’ Seasiders departure came due to a lack of game time in Tangerine throughout the last few months.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers man, who is out of contract with Blackpool in the summer, initially joined the Fylde Coast outfit on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2023, and proved to be an instant success, scoring 15 times in his first half season with the club.

From last January onwards, he suffered a couple of injuries which resulted in lengthy spells on the sidelines through the latter parts of the last campaign, but his early form was still enough to earn him a permanent deal following his departure from the John Smith’s Stadium as a free agent.

Unfortunately he was unable to cement his place in Bruce’s XI during the first half of the campaign, with only three starts coming his way in the league.

Discussing the difficulties he’s faced in a recent interview with Mansfield’s in-house media, Rhodes said: “I’m hoping to come into an environment where I get back to enjoying my football again, and I can’t think of a better place to do it than here.

“It’s been frustrating (at Blackpool) to be honest. Footballers go in every day, and their purpose in life is to be there and available for a matchday. Minutes were tough to come by so I’m hoping I can be part of something pretty special here, contributing whichever way possible.

“Hopefully I can help with goal situations, whether that’s helping to set them up or scoring myself. It’s ultimately a matter of Mansfield coming off at the end of the game having scored more than the other team.

“I enjoyed passing on my experience at Blackpool - I found myself in a changing room where I felt I could lend that experience. If there’s a calling for it here, then great, but I’ll just apply myself.”