Niall Ennis is among a number of players who will be checked ahead of Blackpool’s game against Mansfield Town this weekend.

The striker, who has recently joined the Seasiders on loan from Stoke City, is a doubt for Saturday’s match after sustaining a back injury.

Ennis marked his debut with a goal off the bench against Charlton Athletic earlier this month, but has been unable to have a real impact in the two games since.

Another player who will be checked ahead of the Stags test is Olly Casey, after the defender was forced off with an ankle problem during the first half of Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Rotherham United.

“We’ve got a couple who are having a couple of tests, they’re both scheduled to come out and train, so we’ll see how they are and we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said.

“Niall Ennis has hurt his back, so we’ll see how he is this morning. He’s the main one. He wants to give training a go, so we’ll see if he’s right or if he’ll have a reaction later on.

“We were fearing the worst for Olly Casey because it takes something for him to go off, but it was a kick around his ankle area, so we think he’s okay.

“He hasn’t been on the grass yet. There’s two or three who have picked up knocks, and we expect them all to train, so we’ll see how they are, but we won’t know until after that.

“We think Josh Onomah will be okay as well.”