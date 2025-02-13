Rob Apter was given a breather in Blackpool’s 0-0 draw with Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

The winger has been a regular starter for the Seasiders this season, but dropped down to the bench for the midweek visit of the Millers.

Just before the hour mark, he was among a number of substitutes to be introduced, and had a couple of bright moments throughout his second half stint on the right side.

Discussing the reason behind his decision to name Apter on the bench, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “With him being so young and being our only natural wide player, there’s been times in the last few weeks where he’s needed a break.

“He’s had a wonderful season for us, in his first season really. He’s played more minutes than anyone else.

“With the wide players we’ve got, hopefully it will freshen him, and I’m sure he’ll be itching to get started again on Saturday.”

Throughout the last number of years, Apter has learned his trade out on loan, enjoying stints with the likes of Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United.

It was a spell with Tranmere Rovers throughout the 2023/24 campaign that really put the 21-year-old on the map, with his performances at Prenton Park seeing him named as League Two young player of season last April.

So far this season for the Seasiders, the winger has scored four goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances in all competitions - becoming a key man under Bruce.

Rob Apter (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Past praise for Apter

Apter has picked up praise from a number of people who have worked with him in the past.

During his time with Scunthorpe he played alongside former Accrington Stanley striker Marcus Carver - who spoke highly of his ability in an interview last year.

“He’s obviously a talented lad and was a bright spark in a dull team at the time,” the 31-year-old said.

“Scunthorpe were struggling but he could turn a game on its head, when he got the ball you knew something was going to happen. The runs he made off the striker helped to create space, in the National League he was like a (Lionel) Messi-type figure, he’d get the ball and go past players. He’d make it look easy.

“Not only did he give the players a lift, the fans could see it too. Every time he got on the ball, you knew something was going to happen.

“Technically on the ball he’s very good, and he’s got a great shot on him with a wonderful left foot.

“You could see he was a player above his age. He came into a team full of men - a lot of players are fazed by that, but typical Scouser he was right in the mix of things and wanted to be heard. Even though he’s a small figure, he put his body about quite a bit on the pitch.

“If it wasn’t for us shipping in so many goals, he would’ve kept us up. The fact we got relegated probably would’ve been good for him because the mindset as a player is to come back stronger.

“He brings something different to other people. Most wingers stick to one side, but he can do both. He’s versatile and can play behind the striker as well.”