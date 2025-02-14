New update issued on when key Blackpool forward can be expected back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are currently without winger Tom Bloxham due to a calf injury.

The 21-year-old joined the Seasiders last month from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee, and became an instant hit with supporters on the Fylde Coast.

While playing as a striker for Steve Bruce’s side, the ex-Morecambe loanee scored one goal and provided two assists in his first four outings in Tangerine.

Following his absence against both Burton Albion and Rotherham United in the last seven days, Bloxham will also be unavailable for this weekend’s meeting with Mansfield Town, as well as a number of potential games beyond that.

“He’s been two weeks now, so we expect him to be another week to 10 days,” Bruce said.

“The injury was bordering on a month overall. He’s still nowhere near training, you’ve got to box clever when it’s a muscle injury.”

After spending the latter part of his youth career with Shrewsbury, Bloxham was handed his professional debut back in 2021.

In total, he made 126 outings during his time with the Shropshire outfit, scoring 11 times in total.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, he had found the back of the net four times in 22 appearances for the Salop, including one against Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Discussing the use of Bloxham as a striker last month, Bruce stated: “We knew he could play there because played down the middle around 30 times in the past. We always knew that was part of his game, which is great when you’ve got that flexibility.

“He’s had a great start, so long may that continue. I can already feel that he’s a bit of a favourite, especially with the away supporters who have seen him play fantastically well.”

Bloxham isn’t the Seasiders’ only potential absentee up front heading into Saturday’s meeting with the Stags, with Stoke City loanee Niall Ennis doubtful due to a back problem.

Niall Ennis | CameraSport - Rich Linley

“We’ve got a couple who are having a couple of tests, they’re both scheduled to come out and train, so we’ll see how they are and we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” Bruce explained.

“Niall Ennis has hurt his back, so we’ll see how he is this morning. He’s the main one. He wants to give training a go, so we’ll see if he’s right or if he’ll have a reaction later on.”