Steve Bruce issues honest verdict on 'silly' sending off for Blackpool striker

Blackpool striker Jake Beesely was sent off on Saturday afternoon against Rotherham United after picking up two yellow cards.

The Seasiders headed into half time at the New York Stadium behind following a goal from Hakeem Odoffin in the 26th minute.

This prompted Steve Bruce into three changes at the break, with Beesley coming on alongside Sammy Silvera and CJ Hamilton. Lee Evans had already been replaced by Tom Bloxham before this, due to the midfielder being hit by illness.

The changes did provide Blackpool with a bit more life, and eventually they got an equaliser through a Sonny Carey penalty.

After picking up his first yellow card for handball shortly after coming on, Beesley was shown a second in the 89th minute for a clumsy challenge.

Moments after this, the Millers retook the lead through Joe Rafferty, with the contest finishing 2-1 to majorly the Seasiders’ hopes of a late play-off push.

Following the match, Bruce discussed what he had said to Beesley following his red card.

“I just said to Bees, you can’t be making challenges like that when you’re already on a yellow card,” he stated.

“He got booked for handball, and then it was a silly challenge. It led to the goal too, which was an even bigger kick in the teeth for him.

“There’s not a better lad or a better pro than Jake Beesley, but what he did today was silly - let’s put it that way; he’ll learn from it.”

Beesley among Blackpool’s out of contract players

It's been a pretty quiet season on the whole for Beesley so far, with an injury back in November leading to an extended spell on the sidelines - which he's recently returned from.

Beesley is among nine Blackpool players who are out of contract in the summer, having first made the move to Bloomfield Road in 2022 - during which time he’s scored 16 goals in 74 appearances.

Having not appeared off the bench for the three games prior to the trip to South Yorkshire, and not started since the beginning of February, a one-match ban gives the 28-year-old one less chance to potentially show why he deserves a new deal.

When asked about this, Bruce responded: “I’m not thinking about that at the moment. He’s just had a red card. I’m not even thinking about contracts at this moment.”

