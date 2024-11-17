Steve Bruce issues fitness update on midfielder ahead of upcoming trips to former clubs
The 32-year-old was introduced off the bench during the second half for his first appearance since September.
Norburn’s lengthy absence was due to a hamstring injury - which he picked up in Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of the Seasiders.
Blackpool’s next game comes against Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, while in the weeks after that the midfielder will be hoping to come against two of his former clubs in Bristol Rovers (November 26) and Shrewsbury Town (December 4).
“Norburn is a really experienced player - we’ve missed him,” Bruce said.
“He’s trained all week. We’ve nursed him back in, so this week is a big one for him. Hopefully he will put himself in contention for Bolton.
“We haven’t seen him for eight weeks, but you can see what impact he can have. When he went onto the pitch, I thought he was very impressive.
“You know what he is in training and what he gives you, so it’s good to have him back.”
