Blackpool captain James Husband suffered a broken nose in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town.

The left back was initially forced off the pitch following the blow in the first half, but did require further treatment throughout the game.

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce admits the 30-year-old could now be a doubt for next Saturday’s game away to Bolton Wanderers, just two games into his recent return from injury.

“He’s got a broken nose so he’s done well to carry on,” the Blackpool head coach said.

“Whether he’ll be available next week with that, we’ll have to wait and see, because with the blood thing now, nobody is allowed to bleed any more.

“We’ll have a look at that during the week and hope he can make it. He’s got that little bit of know-how and experience, and he’s come back into the team and given us that certain resilience.

“It’s a badly broken nose by the look of it, so it could be a threat for next week. He kept coming off the pitch today, it was difficult, but he was brave enough to get on with it and carry on.”

During the stalemate with the Cobblers, both Kyle Joseph and CJ Hamilton were forced off due to injury in the second half, with the pair joining the Seasiders’ growing injury list.