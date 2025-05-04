Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Lyons made his return from injury in Blackpool’s 4-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on the final day of the League One season.

The defender had gone 15 months without a competitive game, after suffering an ACL injury in February 2024.

Since undergoing surgery just over a year ago, it’s been a long road of rehabilitation for the 24-year-old.

While Lyons has been training regularly with the first-team in recent times, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce has been reluctant to use him.

Although pre-season had been earmarked for the fullback to get back into match action, the Blackpool boss opted to grant his wish and give him 20 minutes against the Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

“Ideally we would’ve liked to have got a game into him, but we couldn’t get one on a pitch which was good enough,” he explained.

“As we know, we don’t have a reserve team or B-team, so it’s just been about getting him minutes. The more he’s trained, it’s not been a bad thing.

“It was about whether I let him start pre-season or give him 20 minutes for his own psychological aspect. He’s come through and he’s okay, which is good to see.

“It was the worst sort of injury you could have - it’s the worst thing as a footballer being out. He’s been terrific in his rehab and he’s tried like a beast since I’ve been here.”

