Blackpool have experienced an impressive start to life under Steve Bruce.

Since the 63-year-old’s arrival on the Fylde Coast earlier this month, the Seasiders have won three League One games on the bounce.

After beating Exeter City with a late winner at Bloomfield Road a fortnight ago, Bruce’s have overcome both Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town on the road in the last week.

Blackpool’s latest test comes against Burton Albion at home this afternoon, the Seasiders head coach adamant that they won’t let any complacency slip in after their recent bright run of results.

“I’ll do my utmost to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he said.

“It’s alright setting standards and doing okay because we’ve had a good start, but here now is the big test for us. All of a sudden there’s an expectation that we should be winning, but we’ll have to be right and ready for the challenge.

“They’re going to be a little bit different to Charlton and Huddersfield. They’ll want to play through the lines, and play at the back, so there’s a lot to take in.

“It’s the challenge of what League One is. They’re going to be different to a lot of teams, and to what we are, but that’s their style.

“They’ll try to keep the ball, so we’ll need to be good without it, and have that cutting edge that’s been key.

“We don’t want banana skins, so we’ve got to err against complacency, and give the home fans something to shout about again.”