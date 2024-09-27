Blackpool confirm fixture change - with upcoming game pushed back by a month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s upcoming EFL Trophy game against Liverpool U21s has been pushed back to a new date.

The Seasiders first outing in the competition came earlier this month, as they overcame Crewe Alexandra with a 4-1 victory in Richard Keogh’s final game as interim head coach.

CJ Hamilton claimed a brace in that fixture, while Jordan Rhodes and Sonny Carey also found the back of the net.

Their next EFL Trophy outing comes against Liverpool’s youngsters, and was due to take place on October 8, but will now be played just under a month later on Wednesday November 6.

This comes less than a week before their final game of the group stages away to Harrogate Town on November 8.

The fixture change against the Reds means Blackpool could have a two-week period without a game if their game against Bristol Rovers on October 12 is postponed due to international call-ups.

A minimum of three selections are required for teams to claim a break from domestic action in League One and League Two.

Earlier this month Rob Apter (Scotland U21s), Zac Ashworth (Wales U21s) and Dom Ballard (England U20s) saw the Seasiders’ game against Huddersfield moved to a later date, but a shoulder injury to the latter could perhaps leave them reliant on the Pirates’ call-ups in a couple of weeks time.