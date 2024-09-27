Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Preston North End midfielder's latest progress while on trial with Blackpool as decision gets closer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The midfielder, who has been without a club since leaving Preston North End last summer, has been on trial with the Seasiders since the end of July - and featured in a behind-closed-doors game friendly against Accrington Stanley shortly after his arrival.
Recently appointed Blackpool boss Steve Bruce knows the Tottenham Hotspur academy product well, having worked with him at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.
Onomah has been given a deadline to prove his match fitness, with a decision set to be made on the 27-year-old in the near future.
“Things are ongoing, and I suppose we’ll come to a conclusion in the middle of next week maybe,” Bruce said.
“He’s doing well. He hasn’t played for a long time, but he’s getting to the numbers we require, so we’re hopeful we can get something done.
“He’s been training since I got here, and we’ve set certain targets for him to get to. He just has to try to get fit, and without playing games it can be a big difficulty for a lot of people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.