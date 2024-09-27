Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are set to be without Southampton loanee Dom Ballard for the next few weeks.

The striker suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, and despite trying to play on, he was forced off shortly after the restart.

Meanwhile, Lee Evans is also a doubt for the Seasiders ahead of this weekend’s game against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

Discussing the injury latest, Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce said: “The disappointing one is young Dom (Ballard), who’s unfortunately got a shoulder injury. I’ve been advised it’s going to be at least two or three weeks, so that’s a blow for us because he’s been exceptional in what he’s done for us.

“He’s been a huge handful with what he’s done up top with Kyle (Joseph), so it’s a big miss for us.

“He’ll do his rehabilitation up here. The kid wants to train today, which is typical of him, but we’ll have to err on caution.

“When you play games so much, you’re going to pick up injuries - it’s part and parcel of it.

“Lee Evans has a knock as well on his knee, so we’ll see how he is today, but that’s touch and go. He’s another big miss - he’s the leader in the pack and gives you a certain quality that not many have got at this level, he’s a very good player.

The Seasiders have received one boost ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Brewers, with James Husband set to be available after missing the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium with a calf injury.

“He trained yesterday and came through it okay,” Bruce added.

“I expect him to be alright, he trained again this morning.

“I have to say Hayden Coulson played very well the other night, so I’ve got a decision to make, which is a nice one. I preach to the squad, ‘when you get your chance, take it.’”