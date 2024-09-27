Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel was linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road in the summer - but states it was something left for the club to deal with.

The 26-year-old, who made the permanent move to the Fylde Coast from Nottingham Forest in 2021, was reportedly attracting interest from both Lincoln City and Oxford United, but ultimately remained with the Seasiders.

Gabriel admits he experienced a difficult time during pre-season away from the pitch, after losing members of his family.

The fullback also experienced injury problems, which disrupted the final weeks of his preparation for the 2024/25 campaign, causing him to miss the opening few games.

Discussing the reports linking him with a move elsewhere, he said: “It was something the club had to sort out. Nothing comes as a shock, I’ve seen quite a lot, but you just try to block it out and focus on what you’re doing. I was here trying to focus on whether I was fit to play.

“It was a tough few months for me personally with a couple of losses in my family, so it was a difficult time.

“I was just there trying to focus, get fit, play games - that’s all I could. I was getting support from the staff and my teammates, and that was the most important thing.

“The injury was a problem, but it wasn’t anything serious, it was just making sure I was ready to go again, and making sure I could sustain a good amount of games.

“My personal situation didn’t help, because it took its toll and I had to come away from the group for a bit, but that’s in the past now so we’ll focus on the future.”