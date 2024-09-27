Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Odel Offiah has made a strong start to life with Blackpool following his Deadline Day loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The defender has started all three of Steve Bruce’s League One games in charge, and enjoyed his first clean sheet in Tangerine in the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday night.

Offiah comes from a strong sporting family, who like the Seasiders have enjoyed success at Wembley over the years.

The 21-year-old’s uncle Martin is part of a statue outside of the national stadium, due to his successes at the old ground during his rugby league career.

Throughout his career, the winger won three several honours during his time with both Widnes and Wigan, including three Challenge Cups with the latter, with one of his most famous moments coming in the 1994 final.

He also represented England and Great Britain on the international stage between 1988 and 1994.

Discussing his relationship with his uncle, Offiah said: “As soon as the move to Blackpool was announced, he was the first person to text me saying: ‘Good luck.’

“He played for Wigan, which isn’t too far from here, so he knows this area quite well. It’s a different sport but he’s really supportive.

“I haven’t met him yet (since the move) because we’ve been quite busy with the games and the turnaround, but I think he wants to come to a match in the future so I’ll definitely invite him.

“I wasn’t born when he was playing, but I hear a lot about how amazing he was - he was a legend of the game so it’s good I can talk to him about playing at an elite level.

Martin Offiah (Credit: Allsport/Allsport) | Getty Images

“For me, I’ve always played football since I was young - I joined Bromley and played at school so I didn’t have the opportunity to play rugby myself, but I thoroughly enjoy this.”

As well as playing rugby league, Offiah had a stint in union, which is a path his son Tyler, Odel’s cousin, has also followed.

The 18-year-old has recently signed for Bath, and reportedly had several offers in both codes before making the move.