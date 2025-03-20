Steve Bruce is demanding a reaction fro, his side as they travel to Northampton. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images).

Steve Bruce is adamant Blackpool ‘tore’ Leyton Orient ‘to bits’ after slipping to a shock defeat last weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the head coach has made it clear his side must not rue on the missed opportunities as they return to League One action to face Northampton on Saturday.

The Seasiders fell to a surprise 2-1 loss against the O’s, who had gone five consecutive games without picking up maximum points prior to the trip to Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Sonny Carey did net his third goal in four games, a Charlie Kelman double did enough to secure all three points at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool wasted a host of chances, with Ashley Fletcher missing an open goal, Niall Ennis failing to score from close range and Jake Beesley, who was denied from a 1v1.

And the Seasiders’ failure to convert is something which has still perplexed Bruce and insisted his side did enough to win ‘two or three’ games.

Speaking to the club website, he said: ‘Took me a while to get over it, I think it did for us all. I don’t think I’ve been involved in a game where we’ve created so many chances and big chances. We’ve talked about not being clinical enough but these you’d expect to score really. It’s a frustration but another game is on the horizon but it’s been hanging around us since.

‘We played against Barnsley and it was the same, we were relentless and in pursuit. When I think back to the first-half of the Barnsley game, we could’ve been three up, it didn’t happen and you worry about it. It bit us on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We did enough to win two or three games when I looked back at the highlights and the number of chances we created. By the way we played, the way we were, we absolutely tore them to bits and it is a very decent Orient side.

‘Everyone’s disappointed but the sun’s shining and that helps and we’ll get ready for the weekend’s game. There’s not many coming in terms of games and another big challenge at the weekend.’

Blackpool look to continue impressive away form against Northampton

Sonny Carey will be hoping his fine run of form can continue in front of goal. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool make the visit to Northampton on Saturday, who held runaway leaders Birmingham to a 1-1 draw at Sixfields last weekend.

The Seasiders are unbeaten in six of their previous seven league games away from home, and that impressive form is something Bruce is keen to extend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They’ve hit a very good run of form. That doesn’t surprise me under Kev. (They’re a) bit different, they’re going to ask you a few questions, they’ll go direct and then go back to front. We know what’s coming and hope our away form stays as it has been and enjoy the match.

‘I think what we’ve got in the top end in transition, people come and attack us and if they do that then we’ve got people in forward areas in the counter attack and it’s served us well.’

Your next Blackpool read: League One latest: Blackpool rivals sack manager as Birmingham backed for move on ex-Premier League man