Blackpool were left to rue missed opportunities in their defeat to Leyton Orient. | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Wasteful Blackpool were punished in their defeat to Leyton Orient on Saturday.

That’s the verdict of podcaster Ali Maxwell, who has made it clear the Seasiders’ attacking threat let them down during the 2-1 disappointment against the O’s.

Steve Bruce’s men were made to regret a trio of missed chances against Richie Wellens’ men as they slumped to their first defeat in three games.

The Seasiders’ dominated proceedings at Bloomfield Road but found themselves behind in the first half through Charlie Kelman’s 29th-minute opener. Although Sonny Carey levelled with his third goal in four games after the break, the O’s striker went on to net his second just two minutes later and ultimately stealing the points.

But Blackpool were wasteful in front of goal throughout the afternoon, with in-form striker Ashley Fletcher missing an open net, Niall Ennis failed to convert from close range while Jake Beesley was denied by a one v one late on.

And those chances cost Bruce’s side who again find themselves 10 points adrift and sitting 11th in League One.

Speaking on his popular podcast Not The Top 20, Maxwell claimed the O’s triumph at Bloomfield Road as a ‘smash and grab’ with the dominant Seasiders failing to convert their pressure.

In the latest episode, he said: ‘Blackpool lost 2-1 at home to Leyton Orient. Orient’s losing run ended and one of the great “I can’t believe we've lost this’ matches of the season for Blackpool”.

‘You could argue and I’m sure some Orient fans would argue that they’re long overdue a win at Blackpool and a deserved win over Blackpool. It’s the first time they’ve beaten them in 96 years and it’s not one of those where they’ve only played three times, it’s their 18th visit since they last won at Blackpool in 1929. They’ve lost 11 and drawn six.

‘They smashed and grabbed it really. Charlie Kelman at the double and nice assists from Jaiyesimi and Ageyi for his two goals, but Blackpool really dominated this game and should’ve scored more.

‘Sonny Carey did get that goal and he’s in good form with three goals in four games but from Fletcher spooning over having gone round the keeper and not being able to control a half-volley, Ennis missing from five-yards out and Beesley 1v1 completely getting his touch all wrong. It was a poor performance in front of goal from Blackpool but a fun overall performance.’

