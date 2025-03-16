Blackpool boss sends message to misfiring strike force following Leyton Orient defeat

Blackpool were made to regret not taking a number of clear opportunities in their 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders had several chances to take control of the game at various stages, but ultimately either failed to hit the target or were denied by in-form Josh Keeley in the visitors’ goal.

While Sonny Carey did find the back of the net, in between the two goals from the visitors’ Charlie Kelman, other Seasiders players were wasteful.

During the first half, Ashley Fletcher missed an open goal, while after the break, Niall Ennis failed to convert from close-range and substitute Jake Beesley couldn’t capitalise on a late one V one situation.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states it will be important for his strike force to forget about it and move on.

“It’s my job, and the staff’s job, to get around them to get ready and go again,” he said.

“It’s a kicking that one, because I couldn’t fault the way they played against a very decent team - I always thought that these would be up and around it.

“Like last week, we’ve slaughtered them, but we didn’t get the right result. There’s nothing worse than knowing you’ve had a wonderful opportunity and you’ve missed, they stay with you forever more; what you’ve got to do is forget about it, go again, and be prepared to miss again. That takes a bit of courage, but that’s what the good ones do.

“It was a great goal from Sonny (Carey), he’s in the form of his life and playing some really good football. All of the big chances fell to him last week, and he would’ve wanted one or two more to fall to him this week because of the form he’s in.”

