'Miss of the season contenders' and 'lapses in concentration' - Blackpool player ratings in Leyton Orient loss

The visitors took the lead just after the half hour mark, with Charlie Kelman left with space in the box to place a header from close-range past Harry Tyrer.

Steve Bruce’s side had multiple chances to pull themselves level, including a miss of the season contender from Ashley Fletcher.

After bringing the ball down well, and taking it past Josh Keeley in the Orient goal, the striker lifted his shot over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, either side of the break, both Rob Apter and Niall Ennis were denied by superb saves from the visiting goalkeeper.

On the hour mark, the Seasiders pulled themselves level, as Sonny Carey produced some quick footwork to continue his scoring run.

The home celebrations didn’t last long, with Orient quickly edging themselves back in front – courtesy of Kelman once again.

Further chances came Blackpool’s way, with Ennis and substitute Jake Beesley also offering their own contributions for miss of the day.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform?

Harry Tyrer- 6 Harry Tyrer could've been more proactive off his line for the goals, but ultimately they came down to poor defending in front of him.

Odel Offiah- 6 It was a disappointing afternoon for the Seasiders defensively, but Odel Offiah was on hand with some good blocks, as well as a couple of dangerous attacking moments.

Matthew Pennington- 5 A frustrating afternoon for the centre back pairing with lapses in concentration leading to the two goals.

Olly Casey Olly Casey was among the Blackpool players to be denied by one of Josh Keeley's superb saves.