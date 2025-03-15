'Miss of the season contenders' and 'lapses in concentration' - Blackpool player ratings in Leyton Orient loss

The visitors took the lead just after the half hour mark, with Charlie Kelman left with space in the box to place a header from close-range past Harry Tyrer.
Steve Bruce’s side had multiple chances to pull themselves level, including a miss of the season contender from Ashley Fletcher.
After bringing the ball down well, and taking it past Josh Keeley in the Orient goal, the striker lifted his shot over the crossbar.
Meanwhile, either side of the break, both Rob Apter and Niall Ennis were denied by superb saves from the visiting goalkeeper.
On the hour mark, the Seasiders pulled themselves level, as Sonny Carey produced some quick footwork to continue his scoring run.
The home celebrations didn’t last long, with Orient quickly edging themselves back in front – courtesy of Kelman once again.
Further chances came Blackpool’s way, with Ennis and substitute Jake Beesley also offering their own contributions for miss of the day.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed: