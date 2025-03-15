Blackpool were left to rue a number of missed chances as play-off pushing Leyton Orient claimed a 2-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Charlie Kelman was on hand with a brace for the visitors, with his second of the afternoon quickly cancelling out an equaliser from Sonny Carey.

Heading into the game, the Seasiders were in a position to overtake the East London outfit in the League One, but finished the afternoon five points behind them due to a mixture of wasted opportunities and an inspired display from goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

Clear chances for both teams were scarce throughout the opening exchanges, with an off-target headed attempt from Niall Ennis being the only effort in the box from either side during the opening exchanges.

There was a good opportunity for Olly Casey just after the minute-mark, but the centre back was unable to make contact with the ball following a good cross into the box from Rob Apter.

Down the other, Jack Simpson called Harry Tyrer into action for the first time with an acrobatic shot - which proved to be a simple save for the Everton loanee and left the Orient captain requiring treatment after landing awkwardly.

The visitors enjoyed success with their next attack shortly after, with Kelman on hand to flick a header past the Blackpool keeper from a Dialling Jaiyesimi cross.

Dan Agyei looked to add a quick-fire second for Richie Wellens’ side, but after cutting in from the left side, he was unable to get any power onto his shot to trouble Tyrer.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders first attempt to pull level came through Ashley Fletcher, with the forward firing an attempt well off target.

The 29-year-old was left with further blushes shortly after following a contender for miss of the season.

After bringing down the ball well to take it around Keeley, the ex-Manchester United youngster lifted his effort well over the empty goal.

Fletcher did come closer with his next effort, putting a header just wide of the post.

Ahead of the break, Rob Apter was denied at close-range by the Orient keeper, before Sonny Carey was also stopped on the rebound.

Following the restart, Blackpool were left frustrated by Keeley once again, with the Tottenham Hotspur loanee making a superb save to stop a header from Ennis following a good cross into the box from Odel Offiah.

Things came close to getting worse for Bruce’s side, as Kelman smashed an attempt again the crossbar in the search for his second of the afternoon.

Ahead of the hour mark, both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham were introduced by the Seasiders boss, with the latter having an immediate impact.

On his return from injury, the January signing from Shrewsbury Town provided the assist for Carey’s goal.

After receiving the ball just inside the box, the midfielder produced some quick footwork to open up some space to release a shot.

The home celebrations were quickly cut short, as three minutes after the equaliser, Orient edged their way back in front, courtesy of Kelman once again.

Like his strike partner in the first half, Ennis had a moment to forget, with the Stoke City loanee hitting the post from close-range after the ball was fizzed into him from the left side.

The striker also had yet another shot saved by the in-form Keeley, before Casey also joined the list of players left frustrated by the 21-year-old.

Heading into the latter stages, an effort from substitute Jake Beesley summed up the Seasiders’ afternoon, with the striker lifting the ball onto the roof of the net after running through one V one with the keeper.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington (77’), Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter (60’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher (60’), Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley (77’), CJ Hamilton (60’), Tom Bloxham (60’).