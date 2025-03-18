The best and worst Blackpool players this season.placeholder image
The best and worst Blackpool players this season. | Getty Images

The best and worst Blackpool players in League One - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Blackpool currently sit 11th in League One as hopes for a play-off spot fade.

After consecutive triumphs against Barnsley and Cambridge, the Seasiders’ hopes of a late push to the top six were halted on Saturday after a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient.

With the gap to Bolton in sixth now 10 points it would require an almost perfect end to the campaign with nine games remaining.

But who have been the best performing players in Steve Bruce’s side this term? We’ve taken a look at stats provided by WhoScored.com to determine who have been the highest and lowest-rated members of the Seasiders’ squad so far.

Here’s who comes out on top.

Appearances: 6; Rating: 6.12.

1. Richard O’Donnell

Appearances: 6; Rating: 6.12. | Getty Images

Appearances: 12; Rating: 6.23.

2. Josh Onomah

Appearances: 12; Rating: 6.23. | CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Appearances: 18; Rating: 6.29.

3. Jake Beesley

Appearances: 18; Rating: 6.29. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Appearances: 10; Rating: 6.38.

4. Sammy Silvera

Appearances: 10; Rating: 6.38. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Appearances: 25; Rating: 6.52.

5. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Appearances: 25; Rating: 6.52. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Appearances: 29; Rating: 6.53.

6. Harry Tyrer

Appearances: 29; Rating: 6.53. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersLeague One
