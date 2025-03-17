Birmingham boss' worrying concerns over Northampton's pitch ahead of Blackpool's visit. | Getty Images

Blackpool are back on the road this weekend as they make the trip to Northampton Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways after they fell to their first defeat in four League One games. Saturday’s 2-1 loss against Leyton Orient was something which frustrated boss Steve Bruce, who was in disbelief his side didn’t come away with three points.

Attention now turns to this weekend’s visit to Sixfields as Blackpool face the Cobblers, who go into the contest off the back of a draw against runaway leaders Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a result which didn’t please Blues boss Chris Davies as he took aim at Northampton’s pitch following the 1-1 stalemate. The incident in question occurred 17 minutes into the fixture when Tomoki Iwata put the ball into his own net with the table-topping side looked to continuously pass the ball out from the back.

Birmingham did recover to secure a point against Kevin Nolan’s 19th-placed outfit, with Keshi Anderson’s header in first-half stoppage time enough to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Speaking after the game, Davies defended his players for the costly error and instead lay the blame on the ‘sticky’ Sixfields pitch.

‘Sticky’ Northampton pitch cost Birmingham

He said: ‘It's a sticky penalty area and it's just got caught and bobbled in. We had an advantage on the left side against (Cameron) McGeehan but we couldn't exploit it and we've looked for something quite intricate when it wasn't necessary and we've paid the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The pitch obviously plays a big part in that because, on our pitch, that process would happen more smoothly but I said it to the players at half-time and I'll say it publicly, I take responsibility for these type of errors because the players could just boot it up the pitch whenever they get it.

‘I want us to play sensible football, I don't want us to be gung-ho and taking ridiculous risks, but that's part of how we play and it's worked very well for us. It's unfortunate and it’s a difficult moment to take but these things happen.’

Blackpool go into the game nine points clear of the Cobblers, who have picked up six points from their previous four games as safety looks all but confirmed.

Bruce’s men will be looking to come out on top against Northampton, with the two sides playing out a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road in November.

Your next Blackpool read: 39 images of defiant Blackpool supporters backing side against Leyton Orient