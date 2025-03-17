39 images of defiant Blackpool supporters backing side against Leyton Orient

Despite the backing, the Seasiders slipped to their first defeat on home soil since December 1 - bringing an end to a 10-game unbeaten run at home.

Sonny Carey netted his fourth goal in three games for Steve Bruce’s men but his equaliser wasn’t enough to steal a point with the O’s going on to score a winner, minutes after the midfielder’s leveller.

The Blackpool head coach was left in disbelief as his side failed to take a number of opportunities, with Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis and Jake Beesley missing key chances.

He said: ‘Those that witnessed it today will say ‘how the hell have we not won that.’ Taking the chances is the most important part, and they were hideous chances that we’ve missed - it’s cost us.’

