Currently, the club currently has a few individuals who have represented their country to different extents.
There’s been a mixed bag of Irish players in Tangerine over the years, with some fondly remembered and others easily forgotten.
Here’s a closer look at some of the standout names:
1. Richard Keogh
Former defender and current first-team coach Richard Keogh represented the Republic of Ireland between 2013 and 2019. Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Andy Lyons
Andy Lyons represented the Republic of Ireland at numerous age groups as a youngster. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton has one cap for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan
4. Shayne Lavery
Shayne Lavery, who departed the Seasiders last summer, has made 19 appearances for Northern Ireland throughout his career so far. Photo: Charles McQuillan
5. Daniel Ballard
Former Blackpool loanee Daniel Ballard, who now plays for Sunderland, made his debut for Northern Ireland back in 2020. Photo: Charles McQuillan
6. Ryan McLaughlin
Former Liverpool youngster Ryan McLaughlin spent time with Blackpool during the 2018/19 season. Between 2014 and 2018 he made five appearances for Northern Ireland's senior team. Photo: FRED TANNEAU