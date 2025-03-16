The Seasiders have welcomed a number of players to Bloomfield Road who have either played for the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland on the international stage.

Currently, the club currently has a few individuals who have represented their country to different extents.

There’s been a mixed bag of Irish players in Tangerine over the years, with some fondly remembered and others easily forgotten.

Here’s a closer look at some of the standout names:

1 . Richard Keogh Former defender and current first-team coach Richard Keogh represented the Republic of Ireland between 2013 and 2019. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2 . Andy Lyons Andy Lyons represented the Republic of Ireland at numerous age groups as a youngster. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . CJ Hamilton CJ Hamilton has one cap for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan Photo Sales

4 . Shayne Lavery Shayne Lavery, who departed the Seasiders last summer, has made 19 appearances for Northern Ireland throughout his career so far. Photo: Charles McQuillan Photo Sales

5 . Daniel Ballard Former Blackpool loanee Daniel Ballard, who now plays for Sunderland, made his debut for Northern Ireland back in 2020. Photo: Charles McQuillan Photo Sales