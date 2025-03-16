St Patrick's Day: 22 notable Irish players to represent Blackpool - including current players, Everton captain and Premier League flop

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
Monday marks St Patrick’s Day – and we’ve taken a look some of the past Irish players to represent Blackpool.

The Seasiders have welcomed a number of players to Bloomfield Road who have either played for the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland on the international stage.

Currently, the club currently has a few individuals who have represented their country to different extents.

There’s been a mixed bag of Irish players in Tangerine over the years, with some fondly remembered and others easily forgotten.

Here’s a closer look at some of the standout names:

Former defender and current first-team coach Richard Keogh represented the Republic of Ireland between 2013 and 2019.

1. Richard Keogh

Former defender and current first-team coach Richard Keogh represented the Republic of Ireland between 2013 and 2019. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Andy Lyons represented the Republic of Ireland at numerous age groups as a youngster.

2. Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons represented the Republic of Ireland at numerous age groups as a youngster. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

CJ Hamilton has one cap for the Republic of Ireland.

3. CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has one cap for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Shayne Lavery, who departed the Seasiders last summer, has made 19 appearances for Northern Ireland throughout his career so far.

4. Shayne Lavery

Shayne Lavery, who departed the Seasiders last summer, has made 19 appearances for Northern Ireland throughout his career so far. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Former Blackpool loanee Daniel Ballard, who now plays for Sunderland, made his debut for Northern Ireland back in 2020.

5. Daniel Ballard

Former Blackpool loanee Daniel Ballard, who now plays for Sunderland, made his debut for Northern Ireland back in 2020. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Former Liverpool youngster Ryan McLaughlin spent time with Blackpool during the 2018/19 season. Between 2014 and 2018 he made five appearances for Northern Ireland's senior team.

6. Ryan McLaughlin

Former Liverpool youngster Ryan McLaughlin spent time with Blackpool during the 2018/19 season. Between 2014 and 2018 he made five appearances for Northern Ireland's senior team. Photo: FRED TANNEAU

