Blackpool make the trip to Sixfields this weekend as they face Northampton Town.

There’s plenty of key gossip doing the rounds across League One ahead of this weekend’s run of fixtures, with Steve Bruce’s men themselves looking to get back to winning ways.

Here’s all the latest talking points surrounding the Seasiders’ third-tier rivals.

Relegation-threatened side sack manager

League One strugglers Crawley have sacked manager Rob Elliot after just five months in charge.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a worrying run of form having failed to pick up maximum points in their previous eight league games - including a 3-1 defeat to Blackpool last month.

The disappointing 5-1 loss against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday proved costly for the 38-year-old, who won only six of his 33 games - 19 of which were defeats.

Crawley now sit 12 adrift of safety with an imminent return to League Two looking likely with nine games to go.

A statement on the club website read: ‘Crawley Town Football Club has today parted company with Manager Rob Elliot. Louis Storey will take control of the squad as Interim Head Coach, with Anthony Sweeney supporting him as Interim Assistant Head Coach.

The club would like to thank Rob for all of his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wish him all the best for the future.’

Elliot was chosen as Scott Lindsay’s successor at the Broadfield Stadium after the play-off winning manager joined League Two outfit MK Dons in October.

The Red Devils sit 22nd in League One and face Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham backed for move on ex-Premier League man

Lee Hendrie has backed Birmingham to renew their interest in former Premier League winger Nathan Redmond.

The ex-Southampton and Norwich man was linked with a switch to St Andrews in January but a move failed to come to fruition. The 31-year-old has made just two appearances in all competitions for Burnley this term, with his current Turf Moor deal set to come to an end this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Hendrie has called a potential deal a ‘no-brainer’ should the Blues return to the Championship next season.

He said: ‘Birmingham obviously I said about their squad, squad depth is going to be so important and having a blend of youth, experience, and obviously that link with Nathan Redmond being at the club and knowing what it’s all about, and being local. Again, if you can get experienced players in the building, and you haven’t got to pay massive fees for them because they’re a free transfer, and that’s what Nathan will be in the summer.

‘I think it would be a no-brainer because he knows the Championship and the experience added along with having younger players in that squad is quite massive in the Championship. It would be a great move for him, and I think it would be a good fit for Birmingham too.’

Rotherham hit with double injury blow

Rotherham have been dealt with a double injury blow, with Alex MacDonald and Sean Raggett both being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

In an injury-hit season for the latter, the centre-back has made just 11 appearances for the Millers following his switch from Portsmouth in the summer. Raggett has undergone surgery for a knee issue and hasn’t featured since February, while a hip operation will also MacDonald sidelined for the rest of the season.

Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser: ‘Alex had a cartilage operation on his hip, which is very unusual. His season is over. Sean's had a little operation as well. You could force him out there, but no. He (Raggett) missed only a handful of games in five seasons there.

‘He's an example of how hard we've been hit by injuries. We've been smashed by it. Very few players have escaped it. Some weeks it's been difficult to pick a team we believe can win the game.’

The Millers currently sit six points behind Blackpool following Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat to Wycombe.

