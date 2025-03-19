From Left: Alfie May, Elliot Lee, Luke Berry and Krystian Bielik | National World

Blackpool fans would be forgiven if they felt largely underwhelmed with what the Seasiders have offered up this season.

Currently sat 11th in the table - 10 points adrift of the play-off picture after Saturday’s home defeat to Leyton Orient - it’s safe to assume that the Bloomfield Road side will be operating in League One for a third successive year in 2025-26.

Whether or not the Bloomfield Road would be satisfied with another campaign that falls well short of expectations is highly unlikely. And, no doubt, boss Steve Bruce will be working diligently behind the scenes in a bid to ensure next season provides more hope than that offered up over the past two campaigns.

But what does the 64-year-old have to do to turn this current, mid-table Blackpool side into serious promotion contenders?

Well, we turned to the world of Artificial Intelligence, and specifically X’s Grok tool, to find out - and this is what it suggested when we asked: What does Blackpool Football Club boss Steve Bruce need to do in the 2025 summer transfer market to make Blackpool League One promotion contenders?

AI’s detailed response to Blackpool question

Introduction: To transform Blackpool FC into genuine League One promotion contenders in the 2025 summer transfer window, Steve Bruce needs to leverage his experience, address squad weaknesses, and align recruitment with his pragmatic, results-driven philosophy.

As of March 19, 2025, Blackpool’s 2024-25 season performance will heavily influence the specifics, but assuming they’re still a mid-table or playoff-fringe side, here’s what Bruce must prioritize in the transfer market to push for automatic promotion or a stronger play-off bid.

Secure a core of permanent signings

Why?: Blackpool’s reliance on loanees like Elkan Baggott, Odeluga Offiah, Harry Tyrer, and Sammy Silvera - all due to return to their parent clubs in summer 2025 - creates instability. Bruce needs a stable spine he can build around.

What to do: At centre-back, replace Offiah and Baggott with a commanding, permanent defender. A target like Krystian Bielik could anchor the backline, with Olly Casey. For the goalkeeper position, sign a reliable No. 1 to replace Tyrer. James Beadle (Brighton, loan-to-buy option) or someone like Tomas Holy would provide consistency. Striker: Add a proven goalscorer to replace Kyle Joseph. Alfie May (Charlton) or Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) could hit 15-20 goals in League One.

Bolster midfield creativity and depth

Why?: Bruce’s sides thrive on control and physicality, but Blackpool lack a creative spark in midfield to break down stubborn defenses - a recurring issue in League One. Albie Morgan’s return from injury helps, but more is needed.

What to do: Target a playmaker with vision and work rate. Luke Berry (Charlton) brings goals and experience, as does Wrexham’s Elliot Lee. Indeed, Lee’s energy and flair would add a cutting edge to Blackpool’s midfield, and his experience in tight promotion races suits Bruce’s win-now mentality. Retain Lee Evans for his leadership, but pair him with a box-to-box engine like George Dobson (Wrexham, if they miss promotion) to dominate midfield battles.

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee | Getty Images

Strengthen the attack with pace and goals

Why?: Bruce favours direct, effective football, and Blackpool’s attack - while decent - lacks pace to stretch defenses. Teams like Barnsley and Peterborough exploit speed on the flanks and up top.

What to do: Sign a quick, versatile forward or winger. Mallik Wilks (on loan at Rotherham from Sheffield Wednesday) offers pace and physicality, or Joe Piggot (AFC Wimbledom) could thrive under Bruce. A 31-year-old centre-forward with a strong physical presence (6’2”), aerial ability, and a proven goal-scoring record in League One and League Two. Pigott has scored consistently at clubs like AFC Wimbledon, Ipswich Town, and Leyton Orient, with 15 goals in 46 appearances during Orient’s 2022-23 League Two title win.

Trim the squad and maximize resources

Why?: League One’s 22-player squad limit (excluding U21s) demands efficiency. Fringe players drain wages and limit flexibility, and Blackpool’s budget isn’t limitless.

What to do: Sell or release underperformers like Sammy Silvera and Josh Onomah or any lingering ex-2024 free agents. Use proceeds and freed wages to fund two or three quality additions rather than spreading resources thin.

Leverage Bruce’s Contacts and Reputation

Why?: Bruce’s extensive network from his Premier League and Championship days (e.g., Newcastle, Aston Villa) gives Blackpool an edge in the loan market and attracting experienced pros.

What to do: Tap into Premier League academies for high-potential loanees. Clubs like Everton (Tyrer’s success) or Newcastle might offer talents needing minutes. Lure a veteran free agent with promotion know-how - think Danny Batth (ex-Stoke, for defensive leadership) if he’s available.

Tactical Fit and Promotion Blueprint

Bruce’s style: Expect a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 set-up with a solid defensive base, hard-working midfield, and direct attacking play. Signings must suit this - physical, disciplined, and effective in key moments.

Promotion needs: League One winners typically need 85-90+ points. Blackpool must aim for 20-25 wins (out of 46 games), requiring a squad that grinds out results and capitalizes on set pieces - Bruce staples.

Key transfer priorities summarized

In: Permanent centre-back (Batthe or Bielik); Proven goalkeeper (e.g., Beadle or Holy); Creative midfielder (Berry or Lee); Pace-and-power winger/forward (e.g., Wilks ); Prolific striker (May, Piggot or Bishop)

Out: Fringe loanees or any deadwood.

Final thoughts

Bruce’s summer 2025 mission is to build a robust, balanced squad with a clear identity: defensively sound, midfield-dominant, and lethal up top. With 3-4 quality signings and shrewd squad management, Blackpool can leap from play-off hopefuls to top-two contenders. The key is acting decisively - Bruce’s track record suggests he’ll prioritize experience and grit, but a dash of youth and flair could seal the deal.

