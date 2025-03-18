Jason Euell, left, celebrates Blackpool's promotion to the Premier League with Charlie Adam | Getty Images

Former Blackpool promotion-winner Jason Euell has lost his job at League One rivals Cambridge United after less than 12 months.

The 48-year-old former forward had been the assistant head coach at the Abbey Stadium since July 2024.

Appointed by Garry Monk, Euell was brought in to help the U’s mount a promotion push this term.

Instead, though, Cambridge are currently embroiled in a relegation battle and were rock bottom of the table when Monk was sacked last month after just nine wins.

Since then former boss Neil Harris has returned to the club as manager, with Mark Bonner - also a former U’s boss - named as director of football.

The duo have helped move United one place up the table to 23rd. However, they remain 13 points adrift of safety and are in the process of making plans for their 2025-26 campaign, which will most likely be spent in League Two.

Part of that includes a backroom team to support Harris, with Euell departing to facilitate Harris’ choice as assistant.

Bonner told the club website: “As everybody knows, we are reviewing every part of the football operation at the moment and, as part of that change process, Neil will soon be appointing his own Assistant Head Coach, so that they can be in place before the start of pre-season.

“We are very grateful to Jason for all his hard work this season. He is a talented coach with deep experience of the game at the highest level, and I am sure he will go on to enjoy further success within football over the years to come.”

Euell’s Blackpool connections

Euell made 39 appearances for Blackpool after arriving at Bloomfield Road from Southampton in 2009.

A free transfer signing, he went on to make 35 appearances for the Seasiders that season and helped the club win a place in the Premier League thanks to a 3-2 victory against Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final.

The former Charlton, Wimbledon and Middlesbrough man would make just three top-flight appearances for Ian Holloway in the top-flight, though, and was allowed to join Doncaster Rovers on loan after dropping down the pecking order.

A return to Charlton followed at the end of the 2010-11 season, where he held various coaching positions after his retirement from playing.

Euell has also been a first-team coach at Bristol City and was in the Cambridge dugout for their 2-1 defeat against Blackpool on March 11.

