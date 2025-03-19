Northampton boss Kevin Nolan | Getty Images

Kevin Nolan has every right to be chipper heading into his side’s game against Blackpool on Saturday.

Fresh from holding runaway league leaders Birmingham to a 1-1 draw last time out, the Northampton boss is approaching his head-to-head with Steve Bruce knowing he has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

That’s a rarity at this late stage of the season, with Blackpool preparing for their latest trip to Sixfields with doubts remaining about Sammy Silvera and Elkan Baggott’s availability.

And it’s a luxury Nolan is hoping to make the most off, with the former Newcastle and West Ham midfielder confident the competition for places a full roster brings will bring out the best in his players.

Welcoming forward Tom Eaves and defender Nesta Guinness-Walker back into the fold following their recent absences, the 42-year-old told the Northampton Chronicle: "We've got everybody back.

“I've actually got too many to pick from now! But that’s really nice and there’ll be lads who will be disappointed not to get into the 18. They’ve got to show me they’re willing to work hard day in, day out to get into the 11 and into the 18.

‘Tom joined us late last week and he’s been training. We’ve just had training today (Wednesday) and he seemed to come through it fine. I haven’t spoken to the physio yet but he looked okay and finished the session, so I’m hoping he’ll be good for the weekend.

"It’s the same situation with Nesta. He was back with us last week but we didn’t want to throw either him or Tom straight back in because they hadn’t enough minutes in their legs in terms of training.

"We’ve given them some tough sessions and that’s because I don’t want them getting injured again when they come back. Nesta was unfortunate because he probably came back earlier than what I wanted and he did so well and he felt fine but then we lost him for a week or so. It was really important to get it right.”

Midfield duo Akin Odimayo and Ben Perry are also in contention to start against Blackpool after both were taken off against Birmingham with separate issues.

Nolan added: “Odimayo had a bit of a neck problem and that just seized up late on in the game and Ben gets these cramps in his calves. It’s nothing to do with fitness, it’s just more to do with growth and going through it, but he’s trained fantastically this week and he’s in line to be in the squad at the weekend.”

Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera sat out last weekend’s defeat againsy Leyton Orient

Blackpool v Northampton

The Seasiders head into the game 11th in the League One table and off the back of a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Leyton Orient.

It was just the third defeat suffered by Bruce’s side in 21 games - but it leaves Blackpool 10 points adrift of the play-off places with just nine games of the season remaining.

Northampton are currently 19th in the standings - nine points worse off than the Seasiders and just six above the relegation zone.

The Cobblers’ surprise draw with Birmingham last weekend stretched their unbeaten run to four.

Since taking charge of Northampton in December, Nolan was won five, drawn six and lost five of his 16 games in charge.

