Steve Bruce issues immediate reaction to Blackpool's defeat to Plymouth Argyle

Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool must continue to analyse their defensive problems following their 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle.

Malachi Boateng scored the only goal of the contest, to give the struggling Pilgrims their first win of the league campaign.

The result at Home Park continues the Seasiders’ own early-season misery, with Bruce’s side losing four of their opening five, with very few positives to take during that period.

“I can’t say that the team gave up on it, however, defensively we haven’t improved so far,” the Blackpool boss said.

“I have to analyse myself and my coaches, and ask the question of how we can improve. We’re not getting much of a response at the minute because the goals we are giving away are poor, and that’s been our Achilles’ heel since I walked through the door.

“We can keep banging on about it. We’ve still got a week to go (of the transfer window), so can we improve our squad. We’ve brought in two centre halves, two new goalkeepers and two midfielders, but it doesn’t seem to have changed anything just yet.

“We will keep bashing away at it, and hopefully we’ll come through this frustrating thing for all of us. Trying to keep a clean sheet is a big, big problem for us.

“It doesn’t get any easier but I’ve seen signs today that we were better than what we have been. We had a few people back which can always help us, but of course we’re missing our two strikers which is always going to be difficult.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to improve defensively, and not just the defenders or the goalkeeper - I’m talking about the whole team. We’ve got to be better defensively as a team, and it’s something that nagged away at me last year.

“This year the frustration is there for all of us, we’ve given a poor goal away two minutes after half time.

“You can say anything you want at half time, but we’ve conceded again straight after. It’s a poor goal, we should’ve defended better than what we did.

“As an ex-defender the frustration is I haven’t been able to make an impact because we concede far too many. I know we play with two wide players and two strikers, and that might put too much of a demand on us, but I’ve done that in the past and we’ve okay defensively.

“We have to be better as a unit because we haven’t improved much. I’m never going to come out and criticise individuals, I’ve never done it, but as a team we have to be better, and today there were two or three involved in the goal who should’ve done better with the situation.

“We don’t seem to have that know-how of spotting that little bit of danger.”

