Blackpool player ratings V Plymouth Argyle: Five starters score 5/10 as slump continues

The Pilgrims had a couple of golden opportunities to open the scoring in the ninth minute. A ball through to Bali Mumba cut open the visitors’ defence far too easily. Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on hand to make a save with his foot, before debutant Lorent Tolaj failed to hit the open target on the rebound.

Down the other end, a huge moment came the way of Dale Taylor. A good ball into the box was played into the feet of the striker, but the eventual close-ranged shot was scuffed and went wide of the target.

Albie Morgan couldn’t be accused of mishitting the ball just after the half hour mark. After having a corner perfectly played to him on the edge of the box, the midfielder fired a shot from distance towards the face of goal, forcing Luca Ashby-Hammond into an impressive save.

One of the Seasiders’ major problems in recent times has been keeping alert following half time, and once again that proved problematic.

Three minutes after the break, Malachi Boateng got through the backline with ease, before cutting inside and curling a shot past Peacock-Farrell.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on hand to deny Bali Mumba with an early save to stop the Seasiders from falling behind in the opening exchanges.

Jordan Brown - 5 Blackpool were split open a couple of times down the right side, with Jordan Brown struggling at times out of his natural position.

Michael Ihiekwe - 5 Michael Ihiekwe will be disappointed with his efforts for Malachi Boateng's goal, with the defender left motionless.

Olly Casey - 6 Olly Casey dealt with a number of balls into the box in the way you'd expect him to, and did his own defensive work well.