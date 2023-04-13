Wigan are also onto their third manager this season after Maloney, 40, replaced Kolo Toure earlier this year.

“It’s a huge game,” Shaun Maloney said.

“Every fixture has felt like that, but as we get closer to the end of the season that is magnified.

“We need to be looking to win four of our last five games if we want to stay up- we know what we need to do to give us the opportunity-and that starts this weekend.

“There’s going to be tension from both teams because it’s such a massive game for both teams, but we have to run more and fight harder than the opposition.

“In the moments when it really counts we have to be clinical.

“Defending in our own box has to be at the best level, and we have to take the chances we are creating.

“Blackpool are also fighting for their lives and we have to match that.

“In this league every game brings different challenges, whether that is tactical or physical, and I don’t see this one being any different to that.

“We have to outfight them and come out on top of every challenge- the fundamentals have to be the foundation for us.

“You can’t control the outside noise, and know that the players will hear some things.

“I need to show them when we are at our best without the ball, with it we can cause any team in this league problems- we just have to be more clinical in both boxes.