Stephen Dobbie issues Jerry Yates injury update ahead of Blackpool's clash against Wigan

The striker missed both games over Easter with a hamstring injury, leaving the Seasiders without a recognised number nine.

While a return against Wigan is still doubtful, the 26-year-old – who has netted 12 goals in league and cup this season – has made strides this week.

When asked about team news, interim boss Stephen Dobbie said: “The squad will be very similar.

“Jerry has been doing a lot with the physio, so that will be touch and go. Probably more likely not, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

With Yates missing against Cardiff City and Luton Town, Blackpool turned to winger Morgan Rogers to play down the middle.

That’s because Shayne Lavery is still absent, albeit a return isn’t too far away, while Jake Beesley and Gary Madine are both sidelined for the rest of the season.

“It was obviously difficult on Monday, especially in the second-half,” Dobbie said of Blackpool’s lack of strikers.

“If we had a Gary there when the ball was holding up in the wind he can go and hold the ball up for you, win headers and get you up the pitch. But we’ve just got to work with what we’ve got.

“I thought Morgan played really well, especially in the first-half, so we’ll just see what happens on Saturday.”

Given Blackpool’s lack of options in the final third, it’s been mooted that Dobbie could turn to the development squad and potentially promote one or two youngsters.

Brad Holmes is a player Dobbie knows well and the Blackpool-born striker is in form having scored both of the development squad’s goals in their 2-1 Central League Cup semi-final win against Rotherham United on Tuesday.

When asked if this was an option, Dobbie said: “Yeah, we obviously have conversations all the time. Especially with the young boys given how well they’ve done this year.

“A lot of people don’t see that and I know the position we’re in, so we just need to wait and see. We’ll see where Jerry gets to, but it’s looking more likely he won’t be there but we’ll just see what happens.”