News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
3 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Wigan in Stephen Dobbie's first home game

Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first home game on Saturday when Blackpool take on bottom side Wigan in a crunch encounter.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Jerry Yates, who missed the two games over the Easter period through injury, is “touch and go” according to Blackpool’s interim boss.

Elsewhere, the squad is expected to remain relatively similar to the one that travelled to Luton Town on Monday.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up on Saturday afternoon...

The Seasiders know they need to take advantage of their back-to-back home games

1. Last chance

The Seasiders know they need to take advantage of their back-to-back home games Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
After getting the nod in Dobbie's first game in charge, chances are Maxwell will keep hold of the number one jersey.

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

After getting the nod in Dobbie's first game in charge, chances are Maxwell will keep hold of the number one jersey. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Arguably one of Blackpool's biggest threats going forwards given the four goals he's scored since January.

3. RB - Andy Lyons

Arguably one of Blackpool's biggest threats going forwards given the four goals he's scored since January. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
After a tough outing against his former side Cardiff, Nelson was much improved in the defeat to Luton.

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

After a tough outing against his former side Cardiff, Nelson was much improved in the defeat to Luton. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolStephen DobbieWiganJerry YatesLuton TownSeasiders