Status of Blackpool's injured midfielder Kevin Stewart confirmed ahead of Jamaica's friendly

The 29-year-old was bizarrely included in the Reggae Boyz’ initial squad despite being sidelined through injury.

Stewart has yet to see a minute of action this season, with his last appearance in tangerine coming on the final day of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s currently out with a stress fracture of the foot as well as a calf injury.

Michael Appleton has been unable to provide an exact time frame on Stewart’s return, although Pool’s head coach recently said the midfielder was “a million miles away” from being able to kick a ball.

The midfielder has even been left out of Blackpool’s 22-man squad alongside Jake Beesley, who is also sidelined with a stress fracture of the foot. But both will be added in if and when they’re fit and ready.

Following Stewart’s call-up, The Gazette reported the midfielder wouldn’t be linking up with the Jamaican squad and this was purely an oversight on their behalf.

Stewart was bizarrely named in Jamaica's initial squad despite being out through injury

The Jamaican FA have now released a revised squad for their friendly which doesn’t include Stewart in it.

Jamaica take on Argentina in an international friendly on Wednesday, September 28, with the game taking place at the New York Red Bulls stadium.

Stewart has been capped twice by the Reggae Boyz having made his debut against Panama in January of this year.

Other English-based players like Michail Antonio, Amari’i Bell, DJ Johnson, Bobby Reid and Andre Gray do feature in the squad.

Former Seasider Curtis Tilt, who now plays his football for Wigan Athletic, has also been drafted in.

While Stewart won’t be in international action over this break, his teammates Charlie Patino (England Under-20), Theo Corbeanu (Canada) and Shayne Lavery (Northern Ireland) will be.

Appleton will be hoping they all come through unscathed ahead of Blackpool’s return to action against Norwich City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 1.