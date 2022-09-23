Blackpool’s FIFA 23 ratings revealed as Marvin Ekpiteta tops the list

The defender has been handed a rating of 71 out of 100, which is two higher than his previous total.

Ekpiteta, Blackpool’s skipper, won the club’s player of the season award last time out following an excellent first campaign in the Championship.

Kenny Dougall, meanwhile, is given the second highest ranking at 70, closely followed by Ian Poveda, Keshi Anderson and Kevin Stewart.

While Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino is only rated at 64, largely due to his age (18) and inexperience, he has the highest potential rating of any Blackpool player of 85.

Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams, who is rated at 65, has a ceiling of 79, while Theo Corbeanu (78) and Lewis Fiorini (77) also have high potential.

The majority of the players’ ratings have largely remained the same compared to last year, although James Husband, Dougall, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley have all gained a point.

Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt and Keshi Anderson meanwhile, have all dropped a mark.

The latest instalment in the famous series by EA Sports will be on sale from Tuesday, September 27 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC players.

Here is a full list of Blackpool’s ratings in the upcoming FIFA 23 game:

Marvin Ekpiteta - 71

Kenny Dougall - 70

Ian Poveda - 69

Keshi Anderson - 69

Kevin Stewart - 69

Jordan Gabriel - 68

Chris Maxwell - 68

Jerry Yates - 68

James Husband - 67

CJ Hamilton - 67

Luke Garbutt - 67

Shayne Lavery - 67

Callum Wright - 66

Jordan Thorniley - 66

Callum Connolly - 66

Gary Madine - 66

Dan Grimshaw - 65

Lewis Fiorini - 65

Rhys Wiliams - 65

Theo Corbeanu - 65

Jake Beesley - 65

Dom Thompson - 64

Charlie Patino - 64

Stuart Moore - 59