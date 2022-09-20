Michael Appleton addresses Kevin Stewart's call-up as Blackpool boss hopes for no further injuries

Theo Corbeanu (Canada), Shayne Lavery (Northern Ireland) and Charlie Patino (England Under-20s) will be in action for their respective countries over the next two weeks.

Kenny Dougall and CJ Hamilton, meanwhile, will get a chance to rest after being omitted from the squads of Australia and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

While Corbeanu, Lavery and Patino will all be out to impress over the next few days, Blackpool’s head coach is desperate for them not to pick up any niggling knocks or injuries.

The Seasiders have had enough bad luck on that front as it is in recent weeks, although the picture could look a little healthier for the game against Norwich City upon their return at the start of October.

Callum Wright and Keshi Anderson could be back available for selection while Gary Madine is now free to play after serving his three-match suspension.

“Last season with my previous club I had a couple of players who went into younger groups and you were always keeping your fingers crossed that they come back with a clean bill of health,” Appleton told The Gazette.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton with his assistant David Kerslake

“It will be no different over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s great for them to get the opportunity to represent their country but at the same time, club football is the bread and butter and I want them to come back to make sure they can perform for us.”

However, The Gazette understands that was an oversight on the behalf of the Jamaican FA and the 29-year-old won’t be linking up with the Reggae Boyz squad for their upcoming friendly against Argentina.

Addressing the unexpected call-up, Appleton added: “The irony behind is that I was actually in the gym with him on Thursday having a chat with him.