Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s rotten run of form continued in the capital at the weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders were on the end of a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient, with Sonny Perkins, Charlie Kelman and Tom James all on the scoresheet at Brisbane Road.

Steve Bruce’s side are now winless in their last six games, and have only managed two points in that.

Here’s some of the standout issues from the latest loss:

Defensively weak and toothless in attack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s pretty obvious at the moment what issue is, Blackpool simply aren’t performing well enough at either end.

The back four looks unrecognisable to the levels it was at when Bruce first took over, the strikers simply aren’t making the most of their opportunities, and the midfield simply isn’t connecting the two other departments.

Being soft at the back and toothless is attack makes the Seasiders an absolute dream to play against at the moment.

There were far too many parallels to the 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United last month. The opposition got at the defence so easily, it was almost like they weren’t there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the chances were there to be taken at the other end, but they were wasted on each occasion.

Orient’s goals were so similar, Jordan Gabriel was beaten down the right, the centre backs were all over the place and bullied, and Hayden Coulson wasn’t alert to what was unfolding at the back post.

The defence is probably the biggest frustration at the moment, as on paper that personnel should be doing a lot better.

It’s up to the players

The next few weeks the Seasiders players need to show their character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things didn’t work out under Neil Critchley, with the formation and system often blamed for not really suiting the squad.

That seemingly proved to be the case when Bruce was appointed, with an instant bounce coming with a change of approach.

Now, they find themselves in a position where things simply aren’t clicking, and it’s down to far too many individuals having off days.

This is a time where the players need to take responsibility and step up to the plate because this current run is down to them.

Squad shortcomings proving costly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have been unkind to Blackpool this season, with a number of experienced players missing games at various times.

While some of this has been unfortunate, a change of plan during the summer and a lack of investment in certain areas are also major factors.

A change in system has ultimately left them short, with the club not recruiting in certain positions simply because they didn’t think it would be required at the time.

That does go down to a poor bit of planning, but at the same time some of the areas were still obvious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a number of outfield areas where it was clear they’d be short in if one or two players picked up knocks, but the obvious area remains the goalkeeper.

Dan Grimshaw was one of the best in League One last season, so the club should’ve been better prepared for the chance of him leaving.

Neither young loanee Harry Tyrer or experienced number two Richard O’Donnell have been able to nail down the position, and that’s a major problem.