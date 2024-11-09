'Disgraceful:' Blackpool faithful give brutal verdict following Leyton Orient loss

Blackpool fans have shared their views on social media following the Seasiders 3-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient.

Sonny Perkins opened the scoring in the first half, before substitute Charlie Kelman and Tom James extended the Os’ lead after the break, as Richie Wellens’ side picked up all three points at Brisbane Road.

Steve Bruce’s side are now winless in their last six league outings, with their last victory in the third tier coming at the end of September.

Here’s some of the reaction:

@HereLiesJeff: “Wasteful in possession. Not finishing chances. Not tracking runners into the box. A very poor performance and our lack of depth from the bench is staggering. Need to stop the rot til January, and then changes in and out are needed.

@Kwag46567626: “One word, disgraceful.”

@Cruane1911: “Up there as our worst performance since Critch (Neil Critchley) arrived last year. I would love to see how many times we gave the ball away. I hope every single player sees these comments, embarrassing.”

@masonbfcx: “Genuinely one of the worst Blackpool teams I’ve ever seen in my life.”

@vanishpls: “What a shambles. Come on lads, we can be so much better than this.”

@Par7yPoison87: “That was embarrassing.”

@joeyrex: ”We have a long list of issues, midfield doesn’t have enough legs and constantly over run. Defence has become so unorganised and shaky. Striker aren’t taking their chances. Bench is so weak, it goes on. We are in huge trouble and I can’t see it changing.”