One of Blackpool's traditional working men's clubs has submitted plans for some major improvements.

Stanley Road Working Men’s Club is hoping to improve its entrance way and outside seating area with a new planning application validated by Blackpool Council last week.

In full Blackpool Council received a planning application for the “creation of new front entrance in centre of building with glazed canopy over and new glazed balustrade to either side to create outside seating area; new 3no. louvered doors on rear elevation to new internal bin store; new doors to current main entrance and new pedestrian door in side (north) elevation.”

In the planning application form Stanley Road Working Men’s Club says it has been closed since September 30 and that its current number of staff as zero.

Once the work is complete, the club hopes to have eight full time staff members and four part time members whilst it’s opening hours will be 7am to 11pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 12am on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays.

In the plans hand drawn drawings, once opened, Stanley Road Working Men’s Club internally will retain the same layout but there will be a new escape from the licensed area, new stairs to a bike storage area, new stairs to the beer cellar and a new double door entrance complete with a new canopy and railings.

According to the planning application form, the work will involve a loss of 47.5 square mertres of internal floorspace for class E(b) which is the sale of food and drink for consumption mostly on the premises.

The work does not involve any changes to car parking spaces, number of trees or biodiversity levels.

You can read the full planning application on the Blackpool Council website here.