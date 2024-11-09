St Johns C of E Primary School in Blackpool applies for a two storey extension

A primary school in Blackpool has applied for a two storey extension.

Blackpool Council received a planning application this week for the “erection of a two-storey rear extension” at St Johns C of E Primary School on Church Street.

In the planning documents, the school, which was demolished and rebuilt in 2009, states that the proposed extension will be to the rear of the building adjacent to the sports hall.

St Johns also says that existing external theatre steps “which currently [are] not use[d] due to the health and safety issues” must first be removed before the extension can be built

The two storey extension will then consist of ground floor storage area and second floor reading room.

St Johns C of E Primary School in Blackpool has applied for a two storey extension. | Google Maps

The plan’s application form states that the new extension will be 0.1924 hectares large (which is 1924 square metres).

The application form also states that the new extension’s exterior will match the look of the existing school building: namely the brickwork walls, flat roof and light green aluminium doors and windows.

Regarding the extension’s exterior appearance, in the heritage statement, St Johns states: “Although St Johns school is not a heritage asset but it does reside in a conservation area, it is considered that the proposed extension would not impact on the existing design of the building or the conservation area.”

As the extension will be located at the back of St John’s, it changing the school’s east, west and south elevations.

The proposal includes no changes to car parking spaces, no changes to the number of employees at the school and no adverse affects on biodiversity.

Although the planning application was only validated on November 6, it was actually first submitted on October 10.

You can read the full planning application on the Blackpool Council website here.

