13 schools & nurseries across Blackpool & the Fylde Coast that received Ofsted ratings in October & September

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 17:03 BST

In October and September, 13 schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in October and September below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Cost that received new Ofsted ratings in October and September

1. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Ofsted reports Oct/Sept

All the schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Cost that received new Ofsted ratings in October and September

Report published Oct 31 following an inspection on Sept 23. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: dedicated staff; ambitious and enticing curriculum; children thrive. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: N/A

2. Kids Planet Cleveleys

Report published Oct 28 following an inspection on Oct 4. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: safe and stimulating environment; broad and ambitious curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: information-sharing between staff when children move rooms; staff coaching and mentoring. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement

3. Tree Tots Nursery Kirkham

Report published Oct 24 following an inspection on Oct 2. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: independent children; support for families; promotion of children's creativity. Improvements needed: clarify intents for children's learning; focus staff training on the areas that will help them to promote children's learning to the highest level. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Thornton Pre-School Playgroup

Report published Oct 11 following an inspection on May 11. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils enjoy school' strong extra-curricular offer; communication across school. Improvements needed: more clearly identify knowledge that pupils need to learn; adaption of reading curriculum. Previous inspection: Good

5. Woodlands School

Report published Oct 4 following an inspection on Aug 28. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: children thrive, meticulously planned curriculum; knowledegable and passionate staff. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: N/A

6. Kids Planet Clarence

