Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states his side need to quickly eradicate the mistakes they are making following their 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Sonny Perkins, Charlie Kelman and Tom James were all on the scoresheet for the Us, as the Seasiders’ poor form in League One continued.

Bruce’s side looked shaky in defence throughout, and were unable to take their own chances down the other end, as their winless run in the third tier was extended to six games.

“It’s a recipe for a disaster, unfortunately it’s something that’s crept in and we have to eradicate,” the Blackpool boss said.

“Huddersfield and Charlton were a matter of weeks ago and we looked defensively sound, but today we were all over the place very early. Our concentration levels simply weren’t good enough.

“I don’t believe it’s just character, it’s the level we’re at. We’ve teams have really good spells and then an awful one, and we’re in an awful one we need to get out of quickly.

“We simply didn’t play well enough, especially in the first half. After half time we had a spell when it looked more like us again, but we didn’t take those big opportunities.

“When you defend the way we’ve defended then it’s going to be a very difficult afternoon, because we defended so poorly and gave bad goals away; it’s something we have to improve on - it’s crept in throughout the last few weeks in particular. We must give ourselves a platform and stop the silly defending we’re doing at the minute.

“All three goals were similar, all in the six yard box. It was like something you see on a park.

“It should’ve been a penalty (on Joseph in the first half), we had a big chance with a header, and we hit the bar - it could’ve become a different game; we’ve got to take those chances.

“We’ve got to give ourselves a chance to stay in the game rather than give goals away - we have to improve if we’re going to go forward. It’s something we have to eradicate and eradicate quickly.

“You defend as a team and you attack as a team, and we haven’t got the defensive side right, we’re making too many mistakes.

“They all had a struggle, I’m not going to pick one out. We’ve given poor goals away and we know that.

“We have to admit we simply weren’t good enough on the day. What’s said in the dressing should stay there, but you can imagine I’m not very happy with it.

“I don’t know what’s happened in the last month, but what I’m witnessing at the moment is nowhere near what we saw six weeks ago, which is something we have to mend.

“At both ends of the pitch it simply wasn’t a good performance from us and we have to get back the basics of what made them look like a good team.”